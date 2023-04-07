talabat UAE shares a round up of its dedicated Ramadan rider initiatives

talabat UAE, the leading online food delivery and q-commerce platform, shares a round up of its annual rider initiatives in the UAE during the holy month of Ramadan, complementing the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance the safety and well-being of delivery riders.

In close collaboration with governmental entities and relevant internal and external stakeholders, talabat UAE launched the following rider initiatives this Ramadan:

Flexible working schedule: throughout the year, riders have the option and flexibility to choose their working schedule and are reminded to select their preferred timings ahead of the month

throughout the year, riders have the option and flexibility to choose their working schedule and are reminded to select their preferred timings ahead of the month Increased communication: riders receive safety communication at a 300% higher frequency in Ramadan to enhance their awareness on the importance of following road safety rules and being alert of other motorists on the road – especially during peak rush hours, as well as taking regular instantly-approved breaks whenever they need them, following a balanced nutritional diet and hydrating during non-fasting hours.

riders receive safety communication at a 300% higher frequency in Ramadan to enhance their awareness on the importance of following road safety rules and being alert of other motorists on the road – especially during peak rush hours, as well as taking regular instantly-approved breaks whenever they need them, following a balanced nutritional diet and hydrating during non-fasting hours. Health and wellness seminars: Several seminars take place during the month to provide tips and tricks to riders and encourage them to adopt healthy habits during Ramadan and stay focused and safe on the roads

Several seminars take place during the month to provide tips and tricks to riders and encourage them to adopt healthy habits during Ramadan and stay focused and safe on the roads Iftar events: get togethers are planned throughout the month and held across talabat’s Headquarters, hotels and some of the riders’ favorite restaurants

get togethers are planned throughout the month and held across talabat’s Headquarters, hotels and some of the riders’ favorite restaurants Restaurant deals: talabat has partnered with over 20 of the riders’ favorite restaurants to offer riders special deals and discounted meals during the month.

talabat has partnered with over 20 of the riders’ favorite restaurants to offer riders special deals and discounted meals during the month. In-app awareness notification: in-app awareness messages are being activated to remind customers to plan their orders ahead of iftar time to help riders avoid rush hour, as well as notify customers of expected order delays, allowing riders time to break their fast

in-app awareness messages are being activated to remind customers to plan their orders ahead of iftar time to help riders avoid rush hour, as well as notify customers of expected order delays, allowing riders time to break their fast Dates and water in talabat Mart and talabat Cloud Kitchen locations: dates and water will be distributed across over 30 talabat Mart and 11 talabat Cloud Kitchen locations across the seven emirates at iftar time.

dates and water will be distributed across over 30 talabat Mart and 11 talabat Cloud Kitchen locations across the seven emirates at iftar time. “Make a Wish”: Launching the second edition of the initiative, 10 riders will be randomly selected and will receive travel tickets back to their home country

Launching the second edition of the initiative, 10 riders will be randomly selected and will receive travel tickets back to their home country Eidiya rewards : will be distributed to riders during Eid, in addition to Eid celebration events, as part of talabat UAE’s efforts to express appreciation for riders

: will be distributed to riders during Eid, in addition to Eid celebration events, as part of talabat UAE’s efforts to express appreciation for riders Ongoing road safety trainings with government authorities: road safety trainings will continue during Ramadan as part of the government and talabat’s joint efforts to enhance rider awareness of traffic rules for their safety and that of others around them, fostering a culture of road safety

road safety trainings will continue during Ramadan as part of the government and talabat’s joint efforts to enhance rider awareness of traffic rules for their safety and that of others around them, fostering a culture of road safety Social media reminders: during Ramadan, talabat UAE is utilising its social media platforms to share public awareness campaigns and reminders of how to order in advance, following traffic rules, avoid speeding and be more mindful of other vehicles on the roads.

In a statement, Tatiana Rahal, talabat UAE Managing Director said: “Rider safety and wellbeing are of utmost importance to us. We regularly explore and launch dedicated rider initiatives and trainings during the year, to enhance their experience, whether on or off the roads. However, our focus, above all, remains to help foster a culture of road safety, which in fact starts with each one of us. It is through collective effort between the public and private sectors, as well as the community, that we will be able to raise the most awareness and increase adoption of positive road behavior.“

“This Ramadan, I would like to remind the community to be more patient and mindful of smaller vehicles sharing the roads with them, as well as thank them for their patience during iftar and rush hours while riders break their fast or drive safely to deliver their orders,” she added.

In addition to the above, talabat UAE collaborates with third party logistics service providers who employ and manage rider fleets to ensure that riders are provided with the tools and resources to increase their safety awareness and knowledge. Riders also have online and offline communication channels to share any feedback including raising tickets on the Rider App or visiting Hero Experience Centers.