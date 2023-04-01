UAE Embassy highlights inclusion, coexistence as it hosts interfaith iftar in Washington

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Washington on Friday welcomed various groups of religious, government and civil society leaders to its sixth annual Interfaith Iftar, a yearly tradition marking the holy month of Ramadan.

During the event, Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba highlighted the UAE’s long history of acceptance and religious diversity.

“Coexistence and inclusion are a foundation of Emirati culture and society. We challenge intolerance, welcome the stranger, and celebrate diversity,” Otaiba said before the call to prayer marking the end of the daily Ramadan fast.

The program also featured remarks by Abdulla Al Shehhi, Director of the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi.

Shehhi noted that: “The Abrahamic Family House is the living embodiment of the UAE’s values of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect. It is the home of three distinct and vibrant faith communities, and a place for discovery and dialogue for people of all faiths and none.”

Also present in the event were community leaders, senior members of US Government and elected officials, including Deborah Lipstadt, US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, US congressman Brad Schneider and Rashad Hussain, US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

Attendees participated in the traditional breaking of the fast and touched on values shared during the holy month of Ramadan.