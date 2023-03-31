IACAT assures public: Strict implementation of Departure Formalities necessary to combat human trafficking

The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) and the Department of Justice have addressed public concerns over the strict implementation of the Departure Formalities for International-Bound Passengers in a press release issued on Friday, March 31.

The IACAT stated that while they understand the inconvenience caused to many Filipinos who missed or rebooked their flights, they maintain that the measures are necessary to combat human trafficking, which is considered “modern-day slavery” and a major human rights challenge.

According to the IACAT, in recent years, there has been a new scheme of human trafficking involving the recruitment of educated, professional, and tech-savvy Filipinos to work in regional call centers engaged in online scamming and other fraudulent activities. This, they say, presents a challenge to the implementation of the Departure Formalities, as many of these victims do not share the vulnerabilities of traditional victims of labor trafficking.

To address this issue, the IACAT has adopted stricter measures for individuals who fit the profile of potential victims of human trafficking.

This has resulted in a significant drop in the number of calls for assistance from Filipinos in the region who are likely victims of human trafficking.

While the Departure Formalities is only one of IACAT’s measures to combat human trafficking, they believe that it is an integral part of a holistic and multidimensional campaign that involves prevention, protection, prosecution, partnership, and policy.

The fight against human trafficking requires a coordinated effort from various government agencies, NGOs, foreign governments, the private sector, local communities, and individuals to identify and protect victims, prosecute traffickers, and prevent future exploitation.

The IACAT also stated that they are currently revising the Departure Formalities to better reflect current trends and minimize the inconvenience caused to Filipino travelers.

They then concluded with a sincere request for the public’s continued patience, understanding, cooperation, and support in this fight against human trafficking, which is a concern not only for the Philippine government but for the entire country and the rest of the world.