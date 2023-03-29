Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Al Habtoor Motors launches a new flagship JAC showroom in Deira, Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report19 mins ago

Al Habtoor Motors LLC, the sole distributor of JAC vehicles in the UAE, has launched an exclusive state-of-the-art showroom that features JAC’s lineup of premium passenger and commercial vehicles.

First of its kind in terms of corporate brand identity, the 650 sqm JAC Showroom is located at a key location in Deira, Dubai. Currently, the brand boasts a network of nine combined showrooms across the UAE.

The new showroom features a prominent place for the hero car and eight other models, including the J7, S3+, JS4 and M4.

It also has a free customer parking facility, a delivery area for people who pick up their cars, and offices on the mezzanine floor. Al Habtoor Motors has also set up an in-house training facility for staff to ensure customers get the best service.

Customers can find all JAC model lines in the exclusive showroom and experience JAC’s premium cars. With JAC vehicles steadily conquering the UAE market, Al Habtoor Motors JAC continues to offer a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty and many more benefits.

Mr. Ahmed Khalaf Al Habtoor, CEO of Al Habtoor Motors, said: “We are pleased to announce the opening of our new JAC showroom. This is a testament to our commitment to providing customers with the best possible vehicle purchase experience. With our consistency and continuous efforts towards excellence, we are keen to always present utmost level of quality and services.”

Designed in Italy’s Turin – an internationally renowned hub for design excellence – and powered by Japanese technology for exceptional performance, JAC cars are equipped with Germany’s Bosch safety standards.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report19 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS jisoo flower

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo stuns in floral fashion in teaser for debut solo track “Flowers”

1 hour ago
TFT NEWS bong revilla chicharon

Bong Revilla undergoes surgery over ‘chicharon bulaklak’

2 hours ago
TFT NEWS heart e plus echo

Heart Evangelista reunites with Jericho Rosales, other celebrity friends 

2 hours ago
337911520 183893191087750 1982190681602024086 n

Issa Pressman ‘flexes’ cozy moment with boyfriend James Reid 

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button