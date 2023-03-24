Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Deli Boutique: A fusion of international and Arabic cuisine in the heart of Barsha

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

If you’re looking for a restaurant that offers a great variety of international and Arabic dishes, Deli Boutique in Novotel Mall of Emirates is the perfect spot for you.

The restaurant offers a sumptuous spread of dishes, including pasta and pizza for Western palates, as well as Indian favorites like chicken biryani and butter chicken.

WhatsApp Image 2023 03 24 at 2.54.43 PM 1

Start your meal with a selection of soups and appetizers, such as kibbeh, hummus, and fatoush.

The star of the Arabic menu includes ouzi, mixed grills, and shawarma. Guests can also enjoy refreshing drinks that include options of some Ramadan staples like apricot juice (kamruddin), jalab, laban, and even lassi.

Located in the heart of Barsha, just next to the Mall of Emirates, Deli Boutique offers a convenient location for diners. The restaurant is perfect for families, business meetings, or catching up with friends over great food.

Deli Boutique is located in Novotel Suites Dubai Mall of the Emirates, a mid-scale hotel that offers well-equipped family suites and a central location for short and longer stays.

WhatsApp Image 2023 03 24 at 2.54.43 PM

The hotel also boasts a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool, free daily parking, and full access to connecting ibis Dubai Mall of the Emirates facilities.

Explore Dubai’s vibrant city and attractions with ease, as the hotel is situated in the Al Barsha business and leisure district, just 30 minutes away from Dubai International Airport. The hotel is also in close proximity to the Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Media City, and just 15 minutes from Jebel Ali Free Zone.

WhatsApp Image 2023 03 24 at 2.54.46 PM

Enjoy fun attractions and activities nearby, such as Magic Planet, VOX Cinemas, and Ski Dubai, all located just a few minutes walk away from the Mall of Emirates.

The nearest Metro Station is also within reach, making it easy to wander around Dubai in no time.

WhatsApp Image 2023 03 24 at 2.54.47 PM 1

Delhi Boutique in Novotel Mall of Emirates is the perfect restaurant to enjoy delicious cuisine in a great location. Experience the fusion of international and Arabic cuisine at Delhi Boutique and you won’t be disappointed.

WhatsApp Image 2023 03 24 at 2.54.47 PM WhatsApp Image 2023 03 24 at 2.54.48 PM 1 WhatsApp Image 2023 03 24 at 2.54.49 PM 1 WhatsApp Image 2023 03 24 at 2.54.49 PM WhatsApp Image 2023 03 24 at 2.54.50 PM

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 15

Al Nafoora opens its doors at Coral Dubai Deira Hotel

2 hours ago
PAL

Philippine Airlines empowers women in aviation with all-female flight to Guam

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 14

‘Okay kami’ Yassi Pressman clarifies issue with Nadine Lustre

3 hours ago
jv

Ejercito wants Senate probe over ‘unprofessional’ BI personnel, inefficient departure rules

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button