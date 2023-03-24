Deli Boutique: A fusion of international and Arabic cuisine in the heart of Barsha

If you’re looking for a restaurant that offers a great variety of international and Arabic dishes, Deli Boutique in Novotel Mall of Emirates is the perfect spot for you.

The restaurant offers a sumptuous spread of dishes, including pasta and pizza for Western palates, as well as Indian favorites like chicken biryani and butter chicken.

Start your meal with a selection of soups and appetizers, such as kibbeh, hummus, and fatoush.

The star of the Arabic menu includes ouzi, mixed grills, and shawarma. Guests can also enjoy refreshing drinks that include options of some Ramadan staples like apricot juice (kamruddin), jalab, laban, and even lassi.

Located in the heart of Barsha, just next to the Mall of Emirates, Deli Boutique offers a convenient location for diners. The restaurant is perfect for families, business meetings, or catching up with friends over great food.

Deli Boutique is located in Novotel Suites Dubai Mall of the Emirates, a mid-scale hotel that offers well-equipped family suites and a central location for short and longer stays.

The hotel also boasts a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool, free daily parking, and full access to connecting ibis Dubai Mall of the Emirates facilities.

Explore Dubai’s vibrant city and attractions with ease, as the hotel is situated in the Al Barsha business and leisure district, just 30 minutes away from Dubai International Airport. The hotel is also in close proximity to the Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Media City, and just 15 minutes from Jebel Ali Free Zone.

Enjoy fun attractions and activities nearby, such as Magic Planet, VOX Cinemas, and Ski Dubai, all located just a few minutes walk away from the Mall of Emirates.

The nearest Metro Station is also within reach, making it easy to wander around Dubai in no time.

Delhi Boutique in Novotel Mall of Emirates is the perfect restaurant to enjoy delicious cuisine in a great location. Experience the fusion of international and Arabic cuisine at Delhi Boutique and you won’t be disappointed.