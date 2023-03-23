Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAQ Ruler pardons prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Courtesy of: Emirates News Agency

According to Emirates News Agency WAM, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has ordered the release of a number of prisoners serving sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in the Emirate, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

It is Sheikh Saud’s sincere wish to see the discharged prisoners take the opportunity to start a new life and become productive members of society.

This step is in line with Sheikh Saud’s efforts to allow pardoned inmates to start a new life and bring about joy to their families.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 03 23 at 1.03.01 PM

Get 50% off on your first order of delicious Filipino specialties with El Mart

3 hours ago
the weekend

Guinness World Records declares The Weeknd as world’s most popular artist

4 hours ago
tft watchlist

Top Filipino engineers and architects in Middle East revealed

5 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2023 03 23 at 3.15.34 PM 3

Avida Land Tops Off Last Tower in Cebu

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button