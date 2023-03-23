UAQ Ruler pardons prisoners ahead of Ramadan

According to Emirates News Agency WAM, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has ordered the release of a number of prisoners serving sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in the Emirate, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

It is Sheikh Saud’s sincere wish to see the discharged prisoners take the opportunity to start a new life and become productive members of society.

This step is in line with Sheikh Saud’s efforts to allow pardoned inmates to start a new life and bring about joy to their families.