HONOR Launches “Memories Together” Ramadan Campaign to Cherish the Moments of Togetherness this Holy Month

As Muslims worldwide celebrate the holy month of Ramadan and its spiritual values, HONOR launches “Memories Together” Ramadan Campaign, which aims to foster the sense of togetherness and strengthens social ties, while also highlighting the tremendous ways that HONOR products offer to perfectly capture Ramadan moments and memories together.

“HONOR recognizes the importance of Ramadan in bringing people together and creating meaningful moments.” Said Mr. Daniel Wang, MEA President, HONOR Middle East Africa. “With our “Memories Together” campaign, our goal is to provide users with innovative technologies that enhance their Ramadan experience and enables them to never miss a moment. We believe that these valuable moments will stay with our customers for a lifetime, and we are honored to be a part of their Ramadan celebration.”

This Ramadan, HONOR is encouraging users to get creative and try out new ways to capture and record the moment with a wide range of innovative features and camera capabilities of HONOR smartphones. The advanced vlogging options of HONOR smartphones can inspire users to create stunning and high-quality content during the blessed month.

As part of “Memories Together” campaign, customers can enjoy up to AED 800 savings on their favorite HONOR products, or enjoy massive bundles with up to 60% off at HONOR Online Store, making it the perfect time to upgrade their tech devices. In addition to these amazing discounts, customers will also receive free gifts worth up to AED 161 with their purchases, making it an even more exciting and rewarding shopping experience. HONOR Ramadan Offers will be available through HONOR Online Store, Axiom, Emax, Jumbo, lulu, KM Trading, Nesto, Sharaf DG, noon, Amazon, Etisalat by e&.

With Mother’s Day also approaching, the “Memories Together” campaign’s offers can be a great way to show appreciation to your mom and bring a new intelligent world to her day-to-day with the latest smart devices from HONOR.

New Way to Vlog Your Ramadan Experience

HONOR smartphones have always been known for their innovative camera features, and HONOR 70 5G and HONOR X9a are no exception. HONOR 70 5G comes with the industry’s first Solo Cut Vlog Mode allows multiple videos to be produced simultaneously, including a dedicated video of the subject being spotlighted alongside the original video featuring all subjects, which can be a great way to record Ramadan moment in a creative and unique way.

With HONOR X9a’s multi-video recording option and in just one take, users can use the front and rear camera at the same time or choose from the different modes to vlog their Ramadan experience and social gatherings from different angles, making their videos even more engaging and creative.

Ramadan Deal:

HONOR 70 5G: AED 200 Saving

HONOR 70 5G (8+256GB) for AED 1599 instead of AED 1799

HONOR X9a: Free HONOR CHOICE portable Bluetooth speaker worth AED 129

HONOR X9a (8+128GB) for AED 1199 + FREE HONOR CHOICE portable Bluetooth speaker worth AED 129

HONOR X9a (8+256GB) for AED 1299 + FREE HONOR CHOICE portable Bluetooth speaker worth AED 129

Great Offers on HONOR X Series

HONOR also provides great discounts on other smartphones from the HONOR X Series line up, including the HONOR X8a, HONOR X7a, HONOR X8 5G, HONOR X6, as well as other models. These devices are designed to cater to a wide range of consumers, from those who are looking for an affordable smartphone with decent features to those who want a premium device with top-of-the-line specs.

The X Series line of smartphones from HONOR is known for its durability, high-quality display, powerful battery and fast charging. With these discounts, consumers can get their hands on these devices at a more affordable price point, without sacrificing on quality or performance.

Ramadan Deal

Brand new HONOR X8a for AED 899 with an exclusive gift from HONOR

Brand new HONOR X7a for AED 599

HONOR X8 5G for AED 749

HONOR X7 for AED 549

HONOR X6 for AED 449

Capture the Magic of Ramadan with HONOR Magic4 Pro

If you’re looking for a smartphone that can capture the beauty and magic of Ramadan, the HONOR Magic4 Pro with its advanced camera features could be a great choice. With its high-quality camera features, including the 50MP wide camera, 50MP 122o ultra-wide camera, and 64MP periscope telephoto camera, users can capture beautiful and detailed photos and videos of their Ramadan experiences.

The wide camera is perfect for capturing group photos with family and friends during iftar or suhoor gatherings, while the ultra-wide camera can capture wider panoramic shots of the beautiful Ramadan decorations and scenery. In addition, the HONOR Magic4 Pro comes with other features that can enhance your Ramadan experience, such as the 100W HONOR SuperCharge, allowing you to charge your smartphone 100% in just 30 minutes for Ramadan busy days.

Ramadan Deal

HONOR Magic4 Pro for AED 2999. (AED1000 off exclusive on HONOR online store)

HONOR IoT Products

Tablets and laptops can be a great way to watch content during Ramadan, especially due to their large screen size and great audio quality, for that HONOR included their latest tablets & laptops to Ramadan offering to provide users more convenience and amazing experience during the holy month.

Both HONOR Pad 8 and HONOR MagicBook X14 come with HONOR Share technology which is a great way to share Ramadan moments by allowing users to quickly transfer images and videos between devices.

Ramadan Deal

HONOR Pad 8 for AED 999 (AED 100 off) with free Keyboard worth AED 161

HONOR Magicbook X14 for AED1899 with AED 800 off

To celebrate HONOR Online Store’s 1st anniversary, HONOR offers flash sale for a limited time with extra discounts. During this limited-time flash sale, customers can enjoy incredible discounts of up to 50% off on audio and wearables, as well as AED300 off on HONOR X9a. But that’s not all – when users make a purchase during the anniversary celebration, they will also have the chance to win extra gifts! And for those who want even more peace of mind with their purchase, selected products will come with exclusive services such as a 24-month warranty or 6 months screen protection. Users also will enjoy free COD delivery, and they will also have the option to return their purchases within 7 days for free.

This campaign is an excellent opportunity for customers to take advantage of unbeatable offers and get the latest technology to enhance their lifestyle.