Raffy Tulfo senses turf war in human trafficking incident at NAIA

Senator Raffy Tulfo believes that there could be turf war among government agencies as cases of human trafficking at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) continue.

“I believe ito po ay away ng MIAA, ng Immigration, ng Customs, ng Quarantine, at kung ano pang mga awtoridad ng airport, away ‘to ng turf, nagkabukulan,” Tulfo said in his opening speech at the Senate blue ribbon committee hearing.

During the senate hearing, Tulfo questioned the phone call made by Police Colonel Rhoderick Campo, chief of National Capital Region Aviation Security Unit, to Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines acting Intelligence and Investigation Division chief Dionisio Robles.

The call was made to block the departure of a private plane involved in carrying alleged human trafficking victims.

“Si Colonel Robles ay tumawag sa isa pang tao para kumunsulta at sa pagpapasahan ng tawagan, nakalipad ang eroplano. Pero Colonel Rhoderick Campo knows better na hindi niya dapat tinatawagan si Robles. Ang dapat ginawa — alam ito ni Campo — ay tumawag siya agad sa tower at ‘yung tower ay tatawag kay Major General Ricardo Banayat,” Tulfo said.

“Kapag sinunod lang sana ni Gen. Campo yung sinabi kong proseso — control tower, then control tower will call General Banayat — then napigilan sana ang eroplano,” he added.

Tulfo hinted on the possibility of bribes being given to government officials.

“Bakit? Sinadya na tawagan ang maling tao sapagkat, ang tanong, sa magkanong halaga?” he said.

Senators are looking into the incident last February 13 where a private plane managed to fly with only six people declared on board but later on discovered that there were 14 passengers.