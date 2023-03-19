Dubai Police warns vs bicycle, e-scooter riders violating safety rules

The Dubai Police has worked hand in hand with the Roads and Transport Authority to carry out awareness campaigns to ensure adherence to the safety rules of bicycle and electric scooter riders.

According to Brig. Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, the forces will continue to heighten traffic control measures to lower the number of violations and protect the lives of motorists.

Cyclists were urged to properly maintain their bikes, ensure they have brakes in full working order, and use the necessary safety equipment, including helmets, reflective vests, and lights.

Meanwhile, eleven new routes are to be opened to e-scooters and bicycles this year.

As part of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, an extended network of electric vehicles was formed aiming to cut down carbon footprint of power generation by 70 percent and bring up clean energy.