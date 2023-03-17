Cancer survivor wins P50 million lotto jackpot

A male cancer survivor managed to win the jackpot prize in the PCSO Lotto 6/42 draw on February 28. The man said that apart from getting healed from cancer, the lottery win could really improve his life a lot.

“Ako na yata ang pinaka-masuwerteng tao sa mundo dahil mahal ako ng Diyos,” the 74 year-old cancer survivor said in a Facebook post shared by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office on Thursday.

The winner’s lucky numbers include 26 -14 -11 -08 -07 -22 and he won P50,796,013.00.

The man said that he used the birthdates and birth months of his family members when betting in the lottery.

The man said that he was among PCSO beneficiaries in its medical assistance when he got ill and needed to undergo operations in 2017.