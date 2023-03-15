PH gov’t appeals ICC resumption of drug war probe 

The Philippine government has requested the International Criminal Court (ICC) to reverse its decision to resume its investigation into the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

The government pushed for a 50-page appeal filed with the ICC Appeals Chamber last Tuesday.

“The Philippine Government respectfully requests that the Appeals Chamber grant suspensive effect pending resolution of this appeal, reverse the ‘authorization pursuant to Article 18 (2) of the Statute to resume the investigation,’ and determine that the Prosecution is not authorized to resume its investigations in the situation in the Republic of the Philippines,” it read.

The appeal was signed by Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra. He said that ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan “would lack any legal foundation” and his investigation would violate the country’s sovereignty.

“The resumption of the Prosecution’s investigation pending resolution of this appeal would therefore defeat its very purpose and create an irreversible situation that could not be corrected. The suspension of the Prosecution’s investigation into the Situation in the Republic of the Philippines is therefore warranted pending the expeditious resolution of this appeal,” the statement added.