Latest NewsNewsTFT News

At least 36 dead, more than 80 injured after a train collision in Greece

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The site of a crash, where two trains collided, is seen near the city of Larissa, Greece, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Giannis Floulis

A passenger train and a freight train collided overnight, resulting in at least 36 deaths and 85 injuries in Northern Greece. The crash happened near Tempe Valley shortly before midnight.

The passenger train was traveling from Athens to Thessaloniki when it collided with the cargo train.

At least 66 of the injured are still hospitalized, with six in intensive care.

The evacuation was challenging, with damage to the train cars being so severe that crane trucks were required for vehicle extraction.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, according to the Greek transport and infrastructure minister.

“Our duty now is to treat the wounded and be by their side. From there, one thing I can guarantee: we will find out the causes of this tragedy and do everything in our power to make sure it never happens again,” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a tweet.

The U.S. Embassy in Athens reported no American victims, while the Greek president’s office cut short a visit to Moldova to visit the crash site.

The country announced three days of national mourning. Footage showed flames surrounding the derailed train cars, with workers using cranes to lift the overturned passenger cars and remove victims.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS MAHZOOZ EWINGS

Meet the First Filipina Multi-Millionaire of Mahzooz

45 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 94

Medical helicopter goes missing in Palawan, says CAAP

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 93

Smart submits documents to Makati execs after closure

2 hours ago
TFT NEWS consular service

Philippine Consulate to hold Consular Mission for Dubai and Northern Emirates residents

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button