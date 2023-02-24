Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipina killed in San Francisco fire 

Photo courtesy: San Francisco Firefighters 798/Twitter

A 51 year-old Filipina in San Francisco, Califiornia was killed in a fire after an explosion in her husband’s illegal drug laboratory.

In a GMA News report, the victim identified as Rita Evelyn Lopez was not able to come out of their home which also burned after the blast.

Lopez was believed to be paralyzed due to the stroke.

Her husband, Baron Price was able to escape the fire.

Price is now facing charges including involuntary manslaughter in connection with Lopez’s death.

The husband did not give any further statement.

