Filipina killed in San Francisco fire 

A 51 year-old Filipina in San Francisco, Califiornia was killed in a fire after an explosion in her husband’s illegal drug laboratory.

In a GMA News report, the victim identified as Rita Evelyn Lopez was not able to come out of their home which also burned after the blast.

Possible gas explosion at home at 22nd Avenue and Moraga this morning. 3-alarm fire. One burn victim reported. Possible fatality. SF firefighters doing everything they can. pic.twitter.com/4quZZfVx48 — Joel Engardio (@JoelEngardio) February 9, 2023

Lopez was believed to be paralyzed due to the stroke.

Her husband, Baron Price was able to escape the fire.

Price is now facing charges including involuntary manslaughter in connection with Lopez’s death.

The husband did not give any further statement.