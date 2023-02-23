February 24 declared Special Non-Working Holiday in PH, says Malacañang

In a social media post, the Official Gazette of the Republic of the Philippines has announced the latest proclamation by the President of the Philippines, Proclamation no. 167.

The proclamation, signed on Thursday, designates February 24, 2023, as a special (non-working) day across the country to commemorate the EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary.

According to the signed proclamation, the special non working holiday will “enable our countrymen to avail the benefits of a longer weekend pursuant to the principle of holiday economics, the celebration of EDSA People power Revolution Anniversary may be moved from February 25 2023 (Saturday) to February 24 2023 (Friday). Provided that the historical significance of EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary is maintained.”