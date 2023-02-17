Kioxia ExceLENS Awards for Photographers and Videographers Returns for Edition 3.0

One of the most eagerly awaited awards in the community of photographers and videographers, the Kioxia ExceLENS Awards for Photographers & Videographers, has returned for a third time.

The awards have been conceptualized, engineered, and executed by branding agency ISD Global, with the objective of saluting the creativity, ingenuity, and talent of professional and amateur photographers and videographers in the region.

The awards aim to enhance and bolster the creator economy by encouraging students and homemakers to participate as well.

The competition received close to 40,000 entries in the previous edition, which is a testament to its popularity and relevance. The Kioxia ExceLENS Awards is one of the few competitions that include a broad range of categories that include Drone, Astro, and Mobile Photography.

The categories have been designed to give an equal opportunity to both professionals and amateurs, allowing them to showcase their unique perspectives and talent. The awards have 15 categories and 10 jury members, ensuring that the entries are judged thoroughly and impartially.

The competition has attracted multiple mainstream media and content partners that include The Daily Hunt, UBL HD TV, B4U+, B4U Aflam, Whistling Woods International, Filipino Times, Republic TV, among others. The Kioxia ExceLENS Awards have gained the support of these media and content partners who share the same vision as the competition organizers.

The Kioxia ExceLENS Awards have an array of prizes for the winners and runners-up, including cash prizes, trophies, certificates, and other exciting rewards. In addition to these, winners of the competition will have the opportunity to exhibit their work at a famous gallery in Dubai as part of the Wall of Frame. There are three lucky winners who will get a chance to experience an all-expense-paid holiday in Georgia, while others will have a chance to win Bose Earbuds, iPad Mini, Nikon Coolshot 80 VR, Nikon Backpacks, and Nikon Suitcase. For those looking to improve their craft, the competition will provide Film Making Courses worth AED 2000 each for all winners from Asia’s leading Film School, Whistling Woods.

The awards ceremony will be held in Dubai towards the end of March 2023. The winners of the Kioxia ExceLENS Awards will be announced during the ceremony, and the event promises to be a celebration of creativity and talent.

“We at Kioxia have always recognized that memories can be everlasting and tell compelling stories. The Kioxia ExceLENS Awards, now in its 3rd edition, is delivering consistently on the promise of respecting & unearthing photography | videography talent in the region and beyond”, avered Santosh Varghese, Vice President, Toshiba Gulf FZE.

“At ISD Global, we have always been at the forefront of innovation & creativity. Our concepts & IPs are all about identifying, reaching out, influencing & impacting communities, be they Content creators, Students, C Suite Thought Leaders and Entrepreneurs, or the Design community. The Kioxia ExceLENS Awards is an ode to that ethos and thinking, and we are grateful for the solidarity and support that brand Kioxa has invested in the initiative to make it bigger, larger, better”, concluded Suresh Dinakaran, ISD Global.

The competition is now open for submissions, and participants have the option of uploading their images on Instagram with the #excelensawards or WeTransfer their images and videos to [email protected] with their name, category of entry, Instagram handle, city/country, mobile number, and email id. Participants can enter as many categories as they wish, and each category can have a maximum submission of 5 images.

To submit entries or learn more about the competition, interested individuals can visit the ExceLENS Awards website at excelensawards.com or follow their Instagram page with the hashtag #excelensawards. The final day for submission of entries is on the 5th of March, 2023.