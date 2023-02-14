Gang behind fake land titles modus in Cavite falls

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday issued a warning to the public against groups that are forging pawned land titles and documents.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) took action after arresting individuals in Bacoor, Cavite, who were selling and mortgaging fake land titles.

Lt. Col. Jovit Culaway, Head of CIDG’s Anti-Organized Crime Unit, disclosed to the media that the suspects would manipulate the names and modify details on pawned land titles, which they would then pawn to other entities.

Two persons believed to be the masterminds behind the operation have been charged with estafa, falsification of documents, and the use of false names under the Revised Penal Code.

Culaway cautioned that certain individuals might use names to create fake certificates and business permits from the Department of Trade and Industry.