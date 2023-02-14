Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Gang behind fake land titles modus in Cavite falls

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Representative photo

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday issued a warning to the public against groups that are forging pawned land titles and documents.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) took action after arresting individuals in Bacoor, Cavite, who were selling and mortgaging fake land titles.

Lt. Col. Jovit Culaway, Head of CIDG’s Anti-Organized Crime Unit, disclosed to the media that the suspects would manipulate the names and modify details on pawned land titles, which they would then pawn to other entities.

Two persons believed to be the masterminds behind the operation have been charged with estafa, falsification of documents, and the use of false names under the Revised Penal Code.

Culaway cautioned that certain individuals might use names to create fake certificates and business permits from the Department of Trade and Industry.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS MIRACLE BABY

One-year-old miraculously pulled out of rubble 6 days after the deadly Turkey earthquake

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 9

Girl gets a loan of 75,000 dirhams for her boyfriend, he refuses to pay

3 hours ago
TFT NEWS VALENTINES 2023

Pinay finds love at a bus stop in Satwa, Dubai: A Valentine’s Special

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 8

Alodia Gosiengfiao marries Christopher Quimbo on Valentine’s Day

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button