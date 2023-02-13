PBBM’s secures $13B from Japan trip

A total of 13 billion US dollars worth of investment pledges were secured by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. from his five-day official trip to Japan.

The president, who returned to Manila last Sunday, said that the pledges will help boost the economy and generate around 24,000 jobs for Filipinos.

The projected investments were secured during roundtable meetings from Feb. 8 to 12 with business leaders and potential investors where he briefed them on the Philippines’ improved business climate and investment environment.

“Coming back, we carry with us over USD13 billion in contributions and pledges to benefit our people, create approximately 24,000 jobs and further solidify the foundations of our economic environment,” said Pres. Marcos in his arrival speech at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

According to Marcos, members of the business delegation who were key private sector representatives held discussions with prominent Japanese corporations to take advantage of the current economic prospects in the Philippines.

During his trip to Tokyo, he also had the opportunity to meet with the CEOs of Japanese shipping companies and organizations, which was significant as Japan is the world’s second-largest maritime industry and employs over 31,673 Filipino seafarers.

“That number constitutes 70 percent of the maritime crew of the Japanese ship owners and the Japanese shipping companies also have investments and long-term partnerships with Philippine stakeholders in maritime education and welfare programs,” he added.