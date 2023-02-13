Celebrate Valentine’s like it’s Prom Night with Radisson Blu’s Gala Dinner

Relive the magic of your high school promenade or create new romantic memories with Radisson Blu Hotel’s Prom-themed Valentine’s Gala Night this coming February 14 at the Creek View Terrace.

Indulge in a feast for the senses as you celebrate your love with an array of food options from 12 different stations. From a special Filipino station to a traditional Roast Live station, a continental station, and a pasta live station, among others, you’ll be spoiled for choice with a wealth of delicious culinary delights.

Dress like a Prom King and Queen with the love of your life and enjoy a dinner buffet while participating in the many ‘kilig’-inducing games and booths that Radisson Blu will be incorporating in their one-of-a-kind Gala night.

To make their Valentines Gala Night as close as it gets to how you remember yours, one lucky couple will be crowned as Prom King and Queen and win a complimentary hotel stay.

Radisson Blu will also offer interactive games and entertaining performances for Filipino couples to create memorable experiences during the Valentine’s Day event. Embrace the true Filipino spirit by turning up the romance with the Paper Dance game and other couple games that will test your teamwork and bring you even closer together. Winners on each game will win FREE dining vouchers at the different branches of Radisson Blu.

Stand-up comedians will have you in stitches, and other entertaining performances will keep you entertained. To capture the romance of the occasion, there will be cupid hostesses on hand for you to take photos with and deepen your love for one another.

Add some extra excitement to your celebration with the Truth or Dare booth, complete with a fun lie detector test. And for an extra touch of fun, try the toy handcuffs, perfect for couples who don’t want to be apart even for a moment.

Since you are a valued TFT reader, instead of paying AED 245 per person, you can get a table for two with a special Buy 1, Get 1 promo. Simply use the code: #TFTFoodTrip @RADISSONBLUDXB during your booking. This event takes place on Tuesday, 14th February 2023 from 7.30 PM to 11.00 PM.

Looking for other options?

If you’re celebrating with your family or simply wants an oriental taste for your Valentine’s Date, The China Club of Radisson Blu will be offering a Special Set Menu from 12.30 PM to 3.00 PM for AED 199 and in the evening, from 7.00 PM to 11.00 PM for AED 225 per person.

Alternatively, you can also dig in and relish your seafood cravings with the Set Menu at Radisson Blu’s Fish Market which offers a unique dining experience featuring fresh seafood and a romantic atmosphere for those looking for a more intimate dining experience. This option is available all day on 14th February 2023, from 12.30 PM to 11.00 PM and is priced at AED 250 per person.

Book your table today and make this Valentine’s Day one to remember through:

Email: [email protected]

Landline: 04 205 7333

04 205 7333 Mobile and Whatsapp: +97156 548 8238