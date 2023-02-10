Lifeless body of OFW found underneath rubble in Turkiye

The body of a Filipina married to a Turkish man has been recovered from underneath the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of a 7.8 magnitude quake in Turkey.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) state that the body of a certain OFW named ‘Wilma’ was found lifeless in a still unverified report.

As of posting time, the Philippine Embassy in Ankara, Turkiye is already mounting missions to check on the 248 Filipinos based in the area.

“Mindful of current regulations implemented by the Turkish government, the embassy has successfully begun its initial mission to the affected provinces in southeast Turkiye, in coordination with Turkish authorities,” read the Embassy’s statement.

Meanwhile, another Filipino who was earlier reported dead was found alive and got taken to the hospital to have their injuries treated.

The embassy is likewise working together with the local Filipino community to reach out to OFWs in need.

“We are continuing to utilize our invaluable network of Filipino community leaders from across the country to get in touch with those in need, such as four Filipinos that the team evacuated from Adana to the safer city of Mersin. We recognize that this is a meticulous process that may require more than a few days. By working hand-in hand, we hope to ensure that as many Filipinos as possible are accounted for,” read their statement.