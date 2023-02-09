DMW to launch Japan desk to streamline processes for OFWs

The Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has announced that it will open a Japan desk to improve services for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). The desk will be located in the Office of the Secretary of the DMW and will focus on facilitating the needs of both Japanese employers and Filipino workers.

In a statement, DMW Secretary Susan Ople highlighted the strong desire of Japanese employers to recruit more Filipino workers, due to their positive reputation for being friendly, having an excellent work ethic, and being highly reliable and trainable. This sentiment was echoed after Ople had consultation meetings with 80 Japanese employers and a dialogue with Filipino workers currently employed in Japan.

The Japan desk is aimed at streamlining processes and improving the efficiency of services for both Japanese employers and OFWs. The DMW hopes to build stronger relationships with the Japanese government and employers to make the Philippines the top source of skilled workers in Japan.

During her visit to Tokyo as a part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s official delegation, Ople emphasized the importance of Filipino workers in Japan and the impact they have on the country’s economy. Salaries for workers in Japan can range from ¥130,000 (approximately P54,548) to ¥900,000 (approximately P377,640).

This new Japan desk represents a significant step forward for the DMW in improving the lives and working conditions of OFWs in Japan. The DMW’s commitment to ensuring that Filipino workers are well taken care of and their rights protected will help to foster a positive image for the Philippines and its workers in Japan.