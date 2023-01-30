Texas zoo will let you name a cockroach after an ex and feed it to an animal

For the price of $10 or roughly Php 546, the San Antonio Zoo is offering people the opportunity to name cockroaches after their exes and feed it to an animal.

Those who are not into bugs can choose a vegetable for $5 or a rodent for $25 instead. All customers will receive a digital Valentine’s Day Card showing their support for the zoo.

And if you think that’s not enough, you can also opt to upgrade your greeting for $150 and have an individualized video message of your cockroach, rodent, or veggie being fed to one of our animals for you to send to your not-so-special someone.

This peculiar Valentine’s Day activity called ‘Cry me a Cockroach’ is a fundraiser which supports the ‘future for Wildlife in Texas.’

In an interview with CNN, Cyle Perez, the zoo’s director of public relations said that hte most submitted ex-names from last year were ‘Zach’, ‘Ray’, and ‘Adam’.

To join the fun, you will only need to submit your exes name online before Valentine’s Day.

In 2022, the San Antonio Zoo received more than 8,000 donations from all 50 states and over 30 different countries. This is the fourth year that they are running the odd yet amusing fundraiser.

The fundraiser is not their only Valentine’s activity this 2023. They also have ‘Meet your next Ex’ at the zoo happening on February 11 which will feature a wild speed dating and animal interactions.

Got any other amusing Valentine’s Day stories? Share them with us on Facebook, Instagram, or via email.