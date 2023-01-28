Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Chinese scientists develop AI-powered smartphone system to detect eye impairment in toddlers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Scientists from two Chinese institutions have created a smartphone-based health system that detects eye impairment in toddlers using artificial intelligence (AI). The Apollo Infant Sight (AIS) system, developed by Sun Yat-sen University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, may diagnose 16 distinct eye problems by recording and analyzing children’s gaze behaviors and facial traits.

The AIS works by inducing a steady stare in youngsters using cartoon-like visual stimuli, then capturing movies that record their facial look and ocular movement for subsequent analysis with AI-based deep learning models. According to the study, which was published in the journal Nature Medicine, films from 3,652 children under the age of four were gathered prospectively in order to design and validate the system.

One of the primary advantages of the AIS is that it may be used on smartphones by unskilled parents or caregivers and still obtain high-quality detection. This is relevant since visual impairment is one of the leading causes of long-term disability in children globally, yet early identification is frequently overlooked due to young children’s low compliance with traditional vision examinations.

The authors of the research believe that the AIS will be extensively used to detect early vision impairment, allowing for early intervention and therapy. They also hope that the system may be modified to identify additional juvenile illnesses and disorders, therefore enhancing children’s health and well-being.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

dina bonnevie

“Hindi kita papahiran ng cake”: Dina Bonnevie alludes to viral video promising waiter will be safe from cake-smearing

7 hours ago
DMW Sec. Toots Ople 1

Philippines deploys fact-finding team to Kuwait to assess MWO performance

7 hours ago
The remains of slain overseas Filipino worker Jullebee Ranara arrive from Kuwait at an international cargo center near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1. Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration head Arnell Ignacio, Department of Foreign Affairs officials, and Senator Raffy Tulfo received her remains. (PNA photo by Robert Oswald P. Alfiler)

PH to reassess labor agreement with Kuwait

7 hours ago
onion couple

LOOK: Couple gives out onions as wedding giveaway in Philippines

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button