Five places where it rained the most in UAE this week

Rains of different intensities were recorded across the Emirates by the National Centre of Meteorology, with lightning, thunder, and even hail being reported in some areas.

Vehicles and residents waded through flooded streets in numerous areas around the UAE on Thursday as heavy rains fell for the second day in a row. As a result of the rains, certain schools in Dubai, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah shifted to remote learning.

The nation had an abundance of rain between January 23 and January 26.

Here are the top five locations that reported the most rain:

– Al Faqa: 63.8mm

– Fujairah Port: 37.8mm

– Sir Abu Nuʽayr: 38.9mm

– Qarnain Island: 27.4mm

– Mkhayriz: 26.7mm

These figures are quite impressive, given that the UAE receives an average of 100mm of rain each year. They are, however, nothing near the nonstop rains that broke a 27-year record in July 2022. Back then, Fujairah’s Port station reported 255.2mm of rain, while Fujairah Airport received 187.9mm and Masafi received 209.7mm and

According to a spokeswoman for the NCM, the UAE carried out 13 cloud-seeding missions between Monday and Wednesday. However, it is impossible to say if these attempts triggered the rains.

On Thursday, further cloud-seeding operations were performed. The UAE frequently conducts cloud seeding operations, and the enhancement technique has been shown to increase rainfall by up to 25%.