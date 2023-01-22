Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE strongly condemns burning of Holy Quran in Sweden

Staff Report

The UAE has strongly condemned the burning of a copy of the holy Quran in front of the Republic of Turkey Embassy in Sweden. The act of desecration was committed by an extremist.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) stated in a statement that the UAE rejects all actions that undermine security and stability and are contrary to human and moral values and principles.

MoFAIC urged individuals to abhor hate speech and violence, as well as to respect religious symbols and avoid encouraging hatred by mocking religions. The ministry emphasized the need of fostering the virtues of tolerance and coexistence.

