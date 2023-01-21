Redha Al Ansari Exchange concludes Wheels of Fortune Promotion 2022, in style.

As one of the prominent remittance brands in the UAE, Redha Al Ansari Exchange has concluded its sixty-day winter promotion “Wheels of Fortune”. The promotional campaign took place from 15th of November 2022 to 13th of January 2023.

The promotion was applicable to all branches of Redha Al Ansari Exchange across the country. To qualify for the promotion, every customer had to make transactions through Redha Al Ansari Exchange branches as per the defined terms and conditions.

The promotion has produced many winners from different draws winning up to gold, tour packages, and a Mercedes Benz car as the Mega Prize.

A mega raffle draw for a Mercedes Benz car was held on the 17th of January in the presence of officials from the Department of Economy and Tourism, announcing Sobah Sadiq Bhatti as the winner!

The winners were awarded in a felicitation ceremony in the presence of Senior officials of Redha Al Ansari Exchange and invited guests and remittance partners.

Humaid Al Ansari, CEO of Redha Al Ansari Exchange, remarked that the “Wheels of Fortune promotion” is a way of saying thank you to customers for their trust and support in Redha Al Ansari Exchange. Also, he expressed his gratitude to partners around the world who provided support in delivering service excellence to the company’s customers.

Wahid Al Ansari, Managing Director of Redha Al Ansari Exchange, and Fares Al Ansari, General Manager, extended their major appreciation towards the company’s corresponding partners throughout the promotion.

The 13 raffle draw winners came from different nationalities, showing the diversity of the customer base at Redha Al Ansari Exchange. A total of 13 winners were given the following prizes: gold bars worth 50 grams each to 10 winners, Europe tour packages for 2 winners with 7 nights and 8 days, with each winner being able to take one companion with them, and Mercedes-Benz as the Mega Prize.

10 winners of Gold Bar are Taimoor Babar(Pakistan), Sanjit Kumar(Nepal),Mahendra Adhikari(Nepal), Qasim Ali Ahsan(Pakistan), Kuljit Singh(India),Pawan Kumar(India),John Paulo(Philippines), Phalma Tahil(Philippines),Gamal Fawzy(Egypt),Cristina Abegail(Philippines).For Europe tour package the winners are Allah Ditta Ameer(Pakistan) & Javed Iqbal Abdul(Pakistan). The Mega prize winner for Mercedes Benz car is Sobah Sadiq Bhatti Ali.