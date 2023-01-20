UAE President declares 2023 as “Year of Sustainability”

The UAE is making a significant commitment to the betterment of the environment, with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability”. This declaration comes as the UAE prepares to host the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) from November 30 to December 12 at Dubai Expo City.

In a statement, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasized the importance of collaboration and shared vision in addressing the challenges of climate change. “Effective climate action requires a shared vision and collective will,” he said. “As host of COP28, we are committed to fulfilling our role as a global convener and will continue to support action and innovation in the field of sustainability.”

The focus of COP28 will be on important pillars such as climate commitments and pledges, inclusivity, and developing solutions that contribute to overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities for a sustainable future for current and future generations. In keeping with the UAE’s goal for COP28, the choice of Dubai Expo City as the location for COP28 underlines the country’s commitment to sustainability, opportunity, and mobility, as well as showcasing its sophisticated and sustainable infrastructure.

The UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability indicates the country’s determination to become a leader in solving global climate change problems. The government is committed to encouraging and supporting sustainable innovation, as well as fulfilling its position as a “global convener” for climate action. With COP28 being held in Dubai this year, the world will be able to observe the UAE’s development and contributions in this critical sector.