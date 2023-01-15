Philippines not in the punctual list of airlines or airport

The Philippines has been left out in the list punctual airlines or airports in the Punctuality League 2023.

The list which analyzed the full year of flight data from 2022 (1 Jan – 31 Dec 2022) discovered the world’s most on-time airlines and airports.

“The Punctuality League reveals on-time performance rankings for airlines, including the Top 20 airlines worldwide, the Top 20 Mega airlines, the Top 20 low-cost airlines, and the Top 10 airlines by region. On-time performance for airports includes rankings for the Top 20 airports worldwide, the Top 20 Mega airports, and the Top 10 airports by region,” stated the air travel intelligence agency OAG.

Top 20 Airlines by Punctuality

On top of the list of Garuda Indonesia (GA) which was named as the most punctual global airline with an OTP of 95.6% This is an impressive feat considering that in 2022 they only operated 25% of the flights they had in 2019.

There are seven Asian-based carriers in the Top 20, and six based in Latin America.

“The ASPAC carriers are operating on average at just under 70% of their 2019 frequency, and the Latin American carriers at 92%. The only United States carrier in the Top 20 is Delta Air Lines (DL) in 17th position, the next highest US airlines (including their positions) are: – Alaska Airlines (AS) 28th – United Airlines (UA) 29th – American Airlines (AA) 37th – Hawaiian Airlines (HA) 42nd There are no major European carriers in the Top 20, perhaps not a surprise due to airport disruption in the summer of 2022. Only ten of the Top 20 carriers from 2019 appear in the 2022 Top 20. Eurowings (EW) recorded the highest number of cancellations of the Top 20, with an average rate of 3.49% of flights being cancelled in 2022. Japan’s major carriers perform well, with All Nippon Airways (NH),” reads the report.

Top 20 Airports by Punctuality

Known for being a nation which is always on-time, Japan dominated the list with ten Japanese airports included in the Top 20 most punctual global airports.

“Osaka International (ITM) is the most punctual airport in the world in 2022 with 91.45% of flights arriving on time. Matsuyama Airport (MYJ), in the Ehime Prefecture on Shikoku Island in southern Japan, is a very close second with 91.44% of flights arriving on time. With the exception of Tokyo Narita and Osaka Kansai, most of Japan’s largest airports – Tokyo Haneda (HND), Sapporo Chitose (CTS), Fukuoka (FUK) and Okinawa Naha (OKA) – appear in the Top 20,” stated the report.

Brazil’s airports were also featured in the list with three of them included in the Top 20.

“The most punctual of these is Fortaleza International Airport (FOR) which is eighth most punctual and saw 88.81% of flights operate on time. There are also two south African airports in this group, Durban King Shaka (DUR) in fifth place and Cape Town (CPT) in 16th. Seven of the airports are new to the Punctuality League this year. There are no North American or European Airports,” reported OAG.

Worst airport in the world

Last year, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport has been included in the list of worst business class airport in the world.

The “main gateway to the Philippines” fetched worst scoring in three different categories: its number of destinations, on-time performance, and rating from Skytrax.

And on New Year’s Day this 2023, the Philippines airspace was shut after a power outage and technical glitch.

After the incident, Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said that the government needs more than P13 billion to upgrade its air traffic management system, which he says is 10 years behind that of Singapore.