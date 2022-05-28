NAIA named ‘worst business class airport in the world’

A recent study has given the lowest overall score to the Philippines’ Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), calling it the “worst business class airport in the world”.

The study by worldwide luggage storage app Bounce has assigned the Manila airport a rating based on its 14 lounges, 101 destinations served, 59.6 percent of on-time flights annually, and airport rating of 3/5 out of Skytrax, which were good for an overall score of 0.88 out of 10.

Bounce, which ranked the top airports for business class travel in the world, had taken into account factors such as number of lounges, number of destinations served, percentage of on-time flights and airport rating.

The “main gateway to the Philippines” fetched worst scoring in three different categories: its number of destinations, on-time performance, and rating from Skytrax.

Gatwick Airport in the UK was listed as the second-worst airport in the world with an average score of 1.82 out of 10, with just 67.8 percent of its flights being deemed to be on-time and only a 3/5 rating on Skytrax.

The third worst-rated airport in the study was Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, with an overall score of 2.03 out of 10.

Heathrow Airport in London according to the Bounce study, is the best business class airport in the world. It has the highest number of lounges at 43 and a wide range of 239 destinations to choose from.