Dubai taxi fare reduced as a result of lowering fuel prices

The lowering fuel prices has impacted on the taxi fares in the UAE.

The latest taxi fares have been reduced according to a senior official of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, Adel Shakri said that the per kilometre tariff is now 22 fils lower — from the previous Dh2.19 to the present Dh1.97 per kilometre fare.

In the latest announced priced of fuel, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.78 a litre, compared to Dh3.30 in December.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.67 per litre, compared to Dh3.18 in December. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.59 a litre, compared to Dh3.11 a litre last month. Diesel will be charged at Dh3.29 a litre compared to Dh3.74 in December.

أسعار الوقود الشهرية: أسعار الوقود لشهر يناير 2023 وفقاً للجنة متابعة أسعار الجازولين والديزل في #الإمارات ⛽ Monthly Fuel Price Announcement:

January 2023 fuel prices released by the #UAE Fuel Price Follow-up Committee pic.twitter.com/VX7ANPJAyl— Emarat (امارات) (@EmaratOfficial) December 30, 2022

The said taxi fare reduction has been implemented since December and it’s the second lowering of prices after the first one in October last year.

The present Dh1.97 per kilometre tariff is lower than the previous Dh1.99 charge back in June last year.

This means a 20-kilometre taxi journey is now Dh4.40 cheaper.