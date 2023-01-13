Dubai Police introduces all-women SWAT force

Dubai Police General Command has revealed the force’s first all-women SWAT team, who have received specialized training in tactical shooting, raids, snipers, and endurance.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said that the force is proud of their female personnel who are “ambitious and eager to master every challenging field and specialization.”

He added that women in Dubai Police have always been present across all departments and have played vital roles, holding senior ranks and representing the force in many local, regional, and international forums and events.