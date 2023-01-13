Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police introduces all-women SWAT force

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Dubai Police General Command has revealed the force’s first all-women SWAT team, who have received specialized training in tactical shooting, raids, snipers, and endurance.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said that the force is proud of their female personnel who are “ambitious and eager to master every challenging field and specialization.”

all women swat team dubai police 2

He added that women in Dubai Police have always been present across all departments and have played vital roles, holding senior ranks and representing the force in many local, regional, and international forums and events.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

1 6

UAE launches hotline to prevent drug overdoses

3 hours ago
angelica panganiban family covid 19

Angelica Panganiban misses child, husband while in COVID-19 isolation

4 hours ago
celeste cortesi pia wurtzbach

Pia Wurtzbach to Celeste Cortesi: You got this!

5 hours ago
15ft palawan crocodile

LOOK: 15-ft saltwater crocodile captured in Palawan

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button