Dubai-Hatta Road speed limit set at 80 km/h

Staff Report

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a reduction in speed restrictions on a section of the Dubai-Hatta Road between Dubai, Ajman, and the Al Hosn Roundabout. The new 80 km/h speed limit has taken effect as of, January 12th, 2023, and will span about 6 kilometers of route.

Following a research that assessed the Hatta Master Development Plan and anticipated future traffic volumes on the route, the decision to lower the speed limit was taken in collaboration with Dubai Police Headquarters. According to the study, lowering speed limits would enhance road safety and traffic flow.

Existing speed limit signs that read 100 km/h have been replaced with new ones that read 80 km/h. Furthermore, red lines have been drawn at the beginning of the speed reduction zone to inform cars to the change in speed restrictions.

According to the RTA, the decision is consistent with their commitment to constantly examine and change speed restrictions on critical highways in Dubai in compliance with the Dubai Speed Management Manual and international standards.

As a precaution to guarantee the safety and security of all road users, the RTA has asked all road users to follow the new speed restriction and drive cautiously. The RTA will also monitor and alter the road to guarantee compliance with the new speed restriction.

