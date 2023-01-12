South Korean court confirms 22-year sentence for man who attempted to murder noisy neighbors

A South Korean man was sentenced to 22 years in jail for attempting to murder three members of his neighbor’s family in response to noise complaints. The guy, named only by his surname Lee, has withdrawn his appeal and will serve his sentence while wearing a GPS-enabled electronic monitoring device for ten years following his release.

Lee attempted to murder the family in November 2021, when he broke into their house on the third story of a residential building in Incheon, a city west of Seoul. The mother was stabbed in the neck and required surgery, while the husband and daughter were hospitalized for several weeks.

Lee had complained about the family’s noise since moving into the building three months before the attack. He confessed to trying to murder the mother but denied attempting to assassinate the father and daughter. However, the court found him guilty of attempting to murder all three family members.

The event raised debate over how the police handled the situation, since officers were called to the location but failed to assist properly. As a consequence, two cops were fired and eventually charged with dereliction of duty.