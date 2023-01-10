Marcos approves importation of 21,060 MT of onions

In an effort to address the supply problem of red and white onions in the country, President Bongbong Marcos has given the green light for the Agriculture Department to import 21,060 metric tons of the vegetable. The decision comes before the peak harvest of onions in the country.

Agriculture Deputy Spokesperson Assistant Secretary Rex Estoperez stated that the country will only be importing 21,069 metric tons, composed of 17,100 metric tons of red onions and 3,960 metric tons of white onions.

According to Estoperez, the imported onions must arrive before the end of January or no later than the first week of February in order to help supply issues for local producers before peak harvest.

He also stated that Agriculture Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban has already signed a letter addressed to onion importers licensed by the Department of Trade and Industry.

The Agriculture Department is optimistic that the influx of imported onions will help to lower the current high prices, which range from 80-150 and above. The imported onions are expected to arrive by mid-February.