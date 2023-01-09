Dubai Police returns lost watch worth AED 110,000 to Kyrgyz tourist

A Kyrgyz tourist visiting Dubai received a pleasant surprise when she was reunited with a lost watch worth AED 110,000, thanks to the efforts of Dubai Police.

According to the police, the tourist had lost the watch before returning home but did not realize it was missing until she was involved in a traffic accident.

When the watch was found in her hotel room, the police initially had trouble getting in touch with her because the telephone number provided in her hotel booking was for a travel agency. However, they were able to locate her through further investigation and were finally able to contact her when she returned to Dubai a year later.

The tourist expressed her gratitude to the police for their assistance and praised their professionalism and kindness.