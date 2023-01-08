Latest NewsNewsTFT News

US: 6-year-old student arrested after shooting and fatally injuring teacher

Courtesy: Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/AP

A 6-year-old student has been held in custody of the Virginia Police after shooting his teacher in their classroom on Friday.

It was reported that the first-grader boy and the teacher where in an altercation when the student shot his teacher deliberately.

The teacher, who was unidentified and described as a woman in her 30s, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Newport News Public Schools Superintendent George Parker, III, Ph.D. confirmed the incident and released a statement saying that investigation is underway.

“We are deeply saddened about the incident that occurred at Richneck Elementary on Friday, January 6, 2023. Our thoughts and prayers are with the faculty member who was injured, her family, and the entire Richneck school community. The safety of our students and staff is and always will be our first priority,” said Parker.

The victim was later on announced by police to be listed in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon.

No students have been injured but the shocking incident has moved the school to cancel classes on Monday.

