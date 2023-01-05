Abu Dhabi beachgoers warned of sea snake sightings

Residents of Abu Dhabi have been alerted to be on the lookout for sea snakes on local beaches. These creatures, which can grow up to two meters in length, are commonly found in shallow waters, coral reefs, and on beaches during the cooler months of the year. The most commonly seen species in the United Arab Emirates are the Arabian Gulf sea snake, the yellow-bellied sea snake, and the ornate reef sea snake.

While sea snakes are generally peaceful creatures that do not attack or bite humans unless provoked, their bites can be potentially fatal due to their toxins. The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) has therefore advised beachgoers not to disturb or handle the animals if they come across them on the beach, as they may only be “sluggish” rather than dead.

It’s important to remember that sea snakes are an important part of the ecosystem and play a vital role in maintaining the balance of marine life. They feed on small fish and eels, and help to control the populations of these species.

Despite their potentially dangerous nature, sea snakes are actually quite shy and tend to avoid contact with humans. They are most commonly found in Abu Dhabi’s coastal waters during the cooler months when temperatures hover around 22°C, and retreat to deeper waters during the warmer months.