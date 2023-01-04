Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ateneo de Manila University debate team brings home gold from World Universities Debating Championship 2023

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

College students from the Philippines’ Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) debate team begin 2023 on a high note after winning gold at the World Universities Debating Championship (WUDC) held in Madrid, Spain.

The team, made up of David Africa, Toby Leung, Quintin Chua, Aly Barranda, Bern Advincula, and Zen Tiangco, faced off against students from universities including Princeton, Brown, and Harvard in the finals.

This marks the third consecutive year that ADMU has reached the finals of the WUDC, a prestigious and highly competitive international tournament hosted by the World Universities Debating Council. With teams from around the globe participating, the WUDC is widely considered one of the largest and most diverse university-level debating competitions.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the Ateneo Debate Society congratulated Africa and Leung, who represented ADMU as “Ateneo A,” as well as the rest of the team on their victory. “The Ateneo Debate Society is proud to congratulate Ateneo A, David Africa and Toby Leung, for winning the World Universities Debating Championship,” the statement read.

“The World Universities Debating Championship is one of the largest and most diverse university-level majors, hailing teams from all around the world,” it added.

The ADMU community also celebrated the team’s achievement, with Vice President Maria Luz Vilches taking to Facebook to express her congratulations. “A great way to start the New Year!” she wrote.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ajman Bus Transport

Ajman Transport Authority announces revised bus fare system starting January 23

3 mins ago
TFT NEWS entrepreneurs

More Filipino entrepreneurs are rising in the UAE

6 mins ago
mbr uae cabinet

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announces plan to double the size of Dubai’s economy over next 10 years

16 mins ago
NAIA january 1

Tulfo wants airfares for affected OFWs of NAIA glitch discounted, subsidized

47 mins ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button