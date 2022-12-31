DFA says China assures safety of Marcos during state visit  

The Department of Foreign Affairs says that Chinese authorities are making sure that the state visit of President Bongbong Marcos will be safe amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Assistant Secretary Nathaniel Imperial said that all arrangements are being made on Marcos’ visit to the East Asian giant.

“Every precaution is being undertaken to ensure that the delegation is not infected and does not bring back to the Philippines the new variants of the virus,” Imperial said in a media briefing.

Marcos will be in China from January 3-5. This is the second time that Marcos and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet.

It will be his first bilateral visit to a non-Southeast Asian country since assuming the presidency in July.

The DFA said a “bubble arrangement” has been agreed upon to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

“All arrangements are made for every possible scenario. If a person tests positive, he’s supposed to isolate, and of course, that person cannot join the flight of the president,” the DFA said.

Marcos will not meet the Filipino community in China due to the rising COVID-19 cases.