LOOK: Knights of Rizal – Emarat Abu Dhabi chapter commemorate 126th anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal’s martyrdom

The Knights of Rizal – Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter (KOR-EADC), under the auspices of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, commemorated the 126th anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose P. Rizal at the Embassy grounds on December 30, 2022.

In attendance were the Charges d’ Affaires of the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, Hon. Consul General Marford Angeles, and Consul Maria Cynthia Pelayo, together with Knights officers, Ranking Knights, Ladies of the Knights of Rizal, and guests of honor.

ConGen Angeles hopes that Filipinos would realize the dream that Dr. Jose Rizal had for the Philippines – for Filipinos to live in a country that they rightfully deserve. He added that to achieve this, Filipinos themselves would need to work together to make Dr. Rizal’s dream a reality.

“Dr. Rizal’s dream is to give us a country that we deserve. But a country that we deserve, depends on us. Hindi siya nakasalalay sa mga pulitiko o gobyerno lamang. Yes, the politicians are there and the government has its purpose – but at the end of the day, what comprises the country is you and me,” said ConGen Angeles.

Themed “Alaalang Iniingatan, Yaman Ngayon ng Bayan” the annual commemoration underscores the importance of Dr. Rizal’s life, legacy, and vision that has since uplifted and inspired millions of Filipinos worldwide.