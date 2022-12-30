Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Knights of Rizal – Emarat Abu Dhabi chapter commemorate 126th anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal’s martyrdom

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 11 seconds ago

The Knights of Rizal – Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter (KOR-EADC), under the auspices of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, commemorated the 126th anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose P. Rizal at the Embassy grounds on December 30, 2022.

In attendance were the Charges d’ Affaires of the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, Hon. Consul General Marford Angeles, and Consul Maria Cynthia Pelayo, together with Knights officers, Ranking Knights, Ladies of the Knights of Rizal, and guests of honor.

KOR 126 DEC 30 5

ConGen Angeles hopes that Filipinos would realize the dream that Dr. Jose Rizal had for the Philippines – for Filipinos to live in a country that they rightfully deserve. He added that to achieve this, Filipinos themselves would need to work together to make Dr. Rizal’s dream a reality.

“Dr. Rizal’s dream is to give us a country that we deserve. But a country that we deserve, depends on us. Hindi siya nakasalalay sa mga pulitiko o gobyerno lamang. Yes, the politicians are there and the government has its purpose – but at the end of the day, what comprises the country is you and me,” said ConGen Angeles.

KOR 126 DEC 30 4

Themed “Alaalang Iniingatan, Yaman Ngayon ng Bayan” the annual commemoration underscores the importance of Dr. Rizal’s life, legacy, and vision that has since uplifted and inspired millions of Filipinos worldwide.

KOR 126 DEC 30 3 KOR 126 DEC 30 1

 

 

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 11 seconds ago
Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Related Articles

TFT NEWS Dream Pathway International

Friendship Goals: 2 Pinay now in Australia thanks to Dream Pathway International

13 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 12 29 at 2.30.14 PM

NTC: Over 3M sim cards registered on 2nd day of implementation 

23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 12 29 at 1.47.35 PM

DOH says not yet time to restrict Chinese arrivals amid COVID-19 surge 

24 hours ago
iStock 538492480

BSP projects higher inflation of 8.6% in December 

1 day ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button