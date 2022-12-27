Sim registration in PH starts today 

The 180-day sim registration process in the Philippines kicks off today in hopes to minimize cyber related crimes.

Under the Sim Registration Act, Filipinos need to register their sim within the allowable period of bear the brunt of having their sim deactivated.

The National Telecommunications Commission or NTC said that there are around 180 million sim users in the country.

Starting December 27, all new sims will be deactivated and subscribers would have to abide by the process of the telcos to have their SIM cards registered and activated.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology urges the public to register only in legitimate websites.

“Kung may mga tao na mangangahas na gamitin kunwari ‘yung fake information, fake IDs na mapaparusahan po sila because after initial registration process, we’ll conduct a post-verification process, meaning just to confirm the identity,” DICT undersecretary Anna Mae Lamentillo said.