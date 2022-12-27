Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sim registration in PH starts today 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 hours ago

The 180-day sim registration process in the Philippines kicks off today in hopes to minimize cyber related crimes.

Under the Sim Registration Act, Filipinos need to register their sim within the allowable period of bear the brunt of having their sim deactivated.

The National Telecommunications Commission or NTC said that there are around 180 million sim users in the country.

Starting December 27, all new sims will be deactivated and subscribers would have to abide by the process of the telcos to have their SIM cards registered and activated.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology urges the public to register only in legitimate websites.

“Kung may mga tao na mangangahas na gamitin kunwari ‘yung fake information, fake IDs na mapaparusahan po sila because after initial registration process, we’ll conduct a post-verification process, meaning just to confirm the identity,” DICT undersecretary Anna Mae Lamentillo said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report16 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS kuwait

Hailstorm hits Kuwait; roads covered in hail appears like snow

7 hours ago
Heart Evanglista Chiz Escudero

Heart Evangelista tags Chiz Escudero in new socmed post 

9 hours ago
dswd

Marcos appoints new DSWD OIC, mum on Erwin Tulfo 

10 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 12 27 at 3.35.45 PM

Roads in parts of UAE closed due to flooding

10 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button