Dennis Padilla greets children on Christmas Day 

Despite the controversy hounding his relationship with his children with Marjorie Barretto, Dennis Padilla still made an effort to greet them on Christmas day.

Dennis shared separate photos of him with Julia, Dani, Claudia and Leon.

“Dear Juy… Merry Christmas! God bless you more.. Love you,” Dennis greeted Julia.

“Dear Claui… Merry Christmas anak… Praying for more blessing… Love you,” the actor told his daughter and singer Claudia.

“Dear Leon Marcux… Merry Christmas anak… Miss you!!! God bless,” Dennis told his son Leon.

“Dear Dani… Merry Christmas anak… Praying for more blessings… Hope to meet Millie soon… Love you anak,” Dennis told his eldest daughter Dani.

Some netizens expressed sympathies to Dennis because his children ignored the actor.

“Wag nyo na lang po pilitin sarili nyo sa mga taong ayaw po sa inyo… Masakit man po tanggapin lalo’t mga anak nyo pa. Wag nyo na lang pilitin. Bahala na lang po si God sa kanila,” a netizen said.

“Kawawa nmn si sir dennis greet ng greet deadma lng ng mga anak nya..wla man lng reply sa knya. Godbless po sir dennis naway kau po bigyan ng marami blessings ni God,” another netizen added.

“Merry Christmas Sir. Wish ko lang sana dumating na yung time na magkaayos kayong pamilya. Keepsafe po godbless,” a netizen added.