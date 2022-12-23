Sharjah Mega Sale to unlock Best Deals in country

The festive season is here again and just in time for the holidays Expo Centre Sharjah has announced the return of its mega year-end clearance bonanza — the Winter Clearance Sale 2022.

Come December 23, Expo Centre Sharjah will become the country’s hot fashion destination for the next 10 days as the region’s largest and most-visited winter bargain event gets under way, offering the best brands at rock-bottom prices until January 1, 2023.

Exhibitors who represent some of the leading retail chains and popular and premium brands are pulling out all stops to catch the attention of visitors who are on the lookout for those last-minute gifts, best deals, and widest range of clothes and accessories, electronics and lifestyle products.

As all roads lead to Expo Centre Sharjah starting December 23, visitors can revel in 10 days of exhilarating shopping experience with price markdowns of up to a high 80%, combo offers, exclusive deals and much more.

“Year-end clearance sales offer a rewarding shopping experience and in the UAE, the Winter Clearance Sale is one of the few events that is eagerly awaited by residents and visitors. It is the time retailers look to clear out their inventory to have a fresh start in the new year and this means visitors are ensured price cuts on all their products apart from other offers. Retailers taking part in the event can expect good traction as consumer spending is witnessing double-digit growth as the country’s economy is projected to expand at its fastest pace in over a decade,” said H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

“The Winter Clearance Sale 2022 can also be seen as a culmination of a series of discount sales that we hosted throughout the year, and we are happy to note that our partnership with Liz Exhibitions is being strengthened with every show,” he added.

During the event, visitors can indulge in some of the best products from leading retailers and brands including Ahmed Magribi, Brand Bazaar, Bellissimmo Perfumes, LC Waikiki , Clearance.ae, Cotton Home, Splash, Kiabi, Nautica, Juicy Couture, Beverly Hills, Under Armour, Hadi ,Dea Home,Four season, Glass lock, Clayton, Bormioli Rocco, Happy Mom , Hoover, Komax, Paul Masquin, Pigeon, Queen Anne, Sharaf dg, Jacky organic Eatiq, Ted Baker, V Perfumes, Skechers, among others.

“Winter Clearance Sale 2022 is on course to ride another retail wave sweeping the country and visitors are guaranteed a great shopping experience what with participating retailers rolling out significant benefits on a wide range of apparel and lifestyle products, including ethnic wear and decorative items. Each of our shows at Expo Centre Sharjah has had a smooth sailing this year and we would like to close the year on a high with the Winter Clearance Sale,” said Mr Jacob Varghese, Event Partner, Liz Exhibitions.

The Winter Clearance Sale 2022 will be open from 11 am to 11 pm with an entry fee of Dhs 5 while children below 12 enter for free.