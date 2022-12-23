NAIA passenger volume now back to almost pre-pandemic levels 

The passenger volume at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is now back to almost pre-pandemic levels.

The Manila International Airport Authority said that the number of passengers is now 85% of pre-pandemic level.

NAIA recorded 2,421,144 international and domestic travelers from Dec. 1 to Dec.. 21, the MIAA said on Thursday.

The number is 85.4% of the passenger volume in 2019.

“We’re almost at pre-pandemic levels. We’ve been logging 125,000 passengers everyday since last week,” MIAA Senior Assistant General Manager Bryan Co told CNN Philippines.

The NAIA Terminal 3 is considered to be the busiest airport according to the official.

“Terminal 3 caters to most number of passengers. Almost half of the capacity of passengers of NAIA pass through T3,” Co added.

MIAA says 56% of flights yesterday were on time. The rest were delayed by 15 minutes to 1 hour.

“There’s room for improvement during peak season,” Co explained.