Gov’t says airports ready for influx of passengers on Christmas holidays 

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said that all commercial airports ate ready to operate and accommodate passengers during the Christmas rush.

CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo has ordered all airport managers to make sure that it can receive the influx of passengers over the holidays.

CAAP said that being prepared means there are enough chairs, baggage carts, operational escalators, and clean toilets inside the arrival and pre-departure areas and sufficient lights for parking areas and access roads within the airport..

The CAAP Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS), the PNP Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEGROUP), and the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) are also in coordination to make sure that security measures are in place.

“We enjoin our airport managers and staff to be fully prepared to receive and send off passengers and to also be ready in case of flight delays. Let us take care of our passengers. Let us provide a convenient, safe, and secure travel experience this holiday season,” Tamayo said.

CAAP maintains national airports such as Iloilo International Airport, General Santos International Airport, Davao International Airport, and Bohol-Panglao International Airport, among others.

