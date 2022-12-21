Dubai RTA to launch two new bus routes, improve 25 more from December 26

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to expand and improve the city’s public transportation system with the launch of two new bus routes and the enhancement of 25 existing ones. The new routes, Route 68 and Route F62, are set to debut on December 26th and will aim to increase the coverage and integration of the internal bus network with other mass transit options in the region.

Route 68 is a circular bus route that will serve the rural areas of Dubai, starting from Lehbab First Park and passing through Margham, Al-Lisaili, and Saih Al Salam. Route F62, on the other hand, is a metro link service that will connect Nadd Al Hamar with the Emirates Metro Station, passing through the Dubai Festival City and Umm Ramool along the way.

In addition to the new routes, the RTA will also improve the timetable of 25 existing bus routes, including routes 6, 7, 9, 20, 24, 29, 44, 81, 93, C04, E100, E101, F04, F08, F14, F26, F17, F19A, F19B, F22, F24, F23, F23A, X22, and X28. These improvements are expected to make public transportation a more attractive and convenient option for commuters in Dubai.

The RTA has long been committed to expanding the coverage and improving the integration of its public bus network with other mass transit means, including the metro, tram, and marine transport. These latest developments are part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to make public transportation the preferred choice for mobility in the city.