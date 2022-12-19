Twitter prohibits links to rival social media platforms

Twitter has announced that it will no longer allow users to link to certain rival social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Mastodon. This move comes as the latest action taken by Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, to clamp down on certain forms of speech on the platform.

In a statement, Twitter said, “We know that many of our users may be active on other social media platforms; however, going forward, Twitter will no longer allow free promotion of specific social media platforms on Twitter.”

The blacklist also includes Tribel, Nostr, Post, and Truth Social. It is unclear why these particular platforms have been included on the blacklist, while others such as Parler, TikTok, or LinkedIn have not. Additionally, Twitter is also banning promotions of third-party social media link aggregators, such as Linktree, which some users employ to showcase where they can be found on different websites.

This decision follows the suspension of several journalists’ accounts last week, including those of reporters from The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, and Voice of America, among others. These suspensions were met with backlash, with some accusing Musk of undermining the concept of free speech on the platform. The Washington Post’s Executive Editor, Sally Buzbee, stated that the “arbitrary suspension of another Post journalist further undermines Elon Musk’s claim that he intends to run Twitter as a platform dedicated to free speech.”

The move to blacklist certain social media platforms and ban link promotions has also been met with criticism, with some arguing that it goes against the principles of free speech and the open exchange of ideas. In the past, Twitter has faced backlash for its handling of controversial content and alleged censorship, leading to calls for more transparent policies and guidelines. It remains to be seen how this latest decision will be received by users and how it will impact the use of the platform.