First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos commends PH’s efforts in promoting, protecting women’s rights

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos has backed the global campaign to end all kinds of violence against women.

Marcos praised women’s essential contributions in society in a video message shown Friday on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

“Women are the primary caretakers and educators in the family and they are a big contributor to our workforce. As we celebrate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, I enjoin everyone to be reminded of our roles in this endeavor,” said Marcos.

Philippines placed 19th out of 146 countries in terms of supporting gender parity.

