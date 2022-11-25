Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Al Qudra Cycling Track declared by Guinness as the World’s ‘Longest Continuous Cycling Path’

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 10 mins ago

Courtesy of: WAM/RTA

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has achieved a new Guinness world record that adds to its impressive tally of world records in having Al Qudra Cycling Track spanning 80.6 km declared as the longest continuous cycling path, surpassing the previous world record registered in 2020 for a 33 km cycling track, reported WAM.

The record was announced at the start of the track in the Al Qudra area in the southeast of Dubai by a representative of Guinness World Records.

The unveiling was spearheaded by Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency.

A marble plaque engraved was unveiled with the Guinness World Records logo installed at the starting point of the Al Qudra Cycling Track, near Last Exit Al Qudra. The plaque is inscribed with the record and the RTA logo.

“Besides being the longest cycling path globally, Al Qudra track is designed according to top safety and security standards. The track is fitted with relevant signboards and ground markings. It passes across extensive sand dunes and lakes that render it attractive and liked by cycling professionals and enthusiasts globally. The track runs over wide parts of Al Qudra area, which spans about 188 square kilometres.” she continued.

Al Qudra Cycle Track boasts of captivating natural tourist views and has shaped into one of the best camping destinations that attracts considerable numbers of cycling enthusiasts.

The RTA aims to raise the length of the cycling track this to 819 km by the end of 2026.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 10 mins ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT myanmar

DMW warns OFWs on online illegal recruiters for “techno parks” in Myanmar

2 hours ago
TFT jinbts

BTS member Jin to start military service this December

6 hours ago
bato

Dela Rosa pushes for decriminalization of illegal drug use

6 hours ago
TFT champs

Filipina sisters clinch gold in Jiu jitsu World Championship

22 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button