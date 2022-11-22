FIFA Update: Messi-led team Argentina stunned as Saudi Arabia wins Group C Opening game

FIFA Fans were left in frenzy at the Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar after Saudi Arabia clinched a 2-1 win against Lionel Messi’s team, Argentina on Tuesday, November 22.

Argentina was leading during the first half but were left stunned after Saleh Al-Shehri squeezed in a low shot in the 48th minute.

Much to the disbelief of the crowd, at the 53rd minute, Salem Al-Dawsari curled in a scorching strike from the edge of the penalty area leaving the entire stadium, especially Messi, looking utterly shocked in the Group C opener.

The result of the game was a massive upset for Messi’s fans as the player is on his fifth and final quest for the only major trophy to elude him.

The 35-year-old footballer scored a 10th minute penalty in a dominant first half display alongside teammate Lautaro Martinez who helped attempt three goals only to be disallowed for offside.

To celebrate their win, King Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced Wednesday, November 23 to be a national holiday for all employees in both public and private sectors as well as for students in all educational stages.