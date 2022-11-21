PH, US to start talks on nuclear energy – VP Harris

United States Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the Philippines and the United States may soon kickstart talks on civil nuclear cooperation agreement which will enable US to export nuclear equipment to the Philippines.

The US Embassy said that the two countries were initiating the negotiations on the agreement to support expanded cooperation on zero-emission energy and nonproliferation priorities.

Harris is now in the Philippines following her trip in Bangkok, Thailand.

She is expected to meet Vice President Sara Duterte and President Bongbong Marcos.

Harris will also make a historic visit to Palawan which may raise tensions in the South China Sea.

“Once in force, this agreement will provide the legal basis for US exports of nuclear equipment and material to the Philippines,” the embassy added.

“The United States is committed to working with the Philippines to increase energy security and deploying advanced nuclear reactor technology as quickly as safety and security conditions permit to meet the Philippines’ dire baseload power needs,” it added.

The agreement will also address energy needs and climate crisis according to the embassy.

“The United States and the Philippines enjoy an alliance and partnership based on deep historical, economic, and cultural ties, and our shared democratic values,” it added.

“The United States and the Philippines stand together as friends, partners, and allies. Now and always, the US commitment to the defense of the Philippines is ironclad, and we are committed to strengthening our economic and investment relationship,” the US Embassy continued.